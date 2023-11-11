With Tiger 3, we are celebrating Diwali with everyone all over the country: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

One of the most successful on-screen jodis in the history of Indian cinema, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, have never had a Diwali release together! With Tiger 3, this most loved pair is all set to entertain cinema lovers all over the world this Diwali!.

Salman says, “It is always special to have a release in Diwali because I have very fond memories of how the festival has always blessed me with good luck. It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven’t had any Diwali release and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film! As co-stars, we have done films that have been loved by many people. So, if we can give them the best Diwali with Tiger 3, we would be very humbled.”

Katrina says, “This Diwali is extra special because I have a release in Tiger 3, a film which is about triumph over evil. It’s also my first film with Salman to be releasing on Diwali! Salman and I are looking forward to entertaining everyone and adding even more joy and excitement to this Diwali’s festivities.”