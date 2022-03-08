Women's Day 2022 | Savitri, Sridevi and Anushka Shetty: Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

There's no denying the fact that the South Indian film fraternity has, over the years, been synonymous with several popular female performers who have impressed the audience with their acting chops and bold choices. On International Women's Day, here is a look at eight 'Lady Superstars' and their contribution to Indian cinema.

Savitri

The powerhouse performer, who was born to Telugu-speaking parents in 1935, rose to fame with her performance in the critically-acclaimed Tollywood blockbusters Devadasu and Missamma. She consolidated her standing in the industry with her impeccable performances in classics such as Mayabazar, Gundamma Katha and Navrathri. She frequently collaborated with the iconic Sr NTR and ANR, which helped her prove that she was a 'Mahanati' (great actress) in the truest sense.

Savitri made an equally strong impact in Tamil cinema, sharing screen space with the thespians MGR and Sivaji Ganesan. It was, however, her pairing with Gemini Ganesan that established her as Tamil cinema's darling. The two acted together in films such as Kalathur Kanamma, Paava Mannippu and Pasamalar. Savitri passed away in 1981 at 46. Actor Keerthy Suresh played the legend in Mahanati, which hit the screens in 2018.

Sridevi

The 'Last Empress' played her first adult role at the age of 13 when she acted alongside Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Moondru Mudichu, which hit the screens in 1976. She went on to dominate the Tamil film industry with her work in classics such as Sigappu Rojakkal, Moondiam Pirai, and Meendum Kokila. Sridevi found a foothold in the Telugu film industry with classics such as Bobbili Puli and Vetagaadu, which saw her act opposite 'Annagaru'. The star also acted opposite ANR, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and 'Super Star' Krishna, emerging as a force to reckon with. Sridevi, unlike some of her peers, had an eventful career in Hindi cinema and proved to be its 'Chandini'. She died in 2018, leaving fans heartbroken.

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya, who rose to fame with the 1989 Telugu movie Sutradharulu, gave strong proof of her acting prowess when she essayed a negative role in Rajinikanth's yesteryear classic Padayappa. 'Neelambari' held her own against the mass hero, which is no mean feat. She played equally strong characters in devotional dramas such as Ammoru, Rajakali Amman and Annai Kaligambal.

Ramya remained a force to reckon with despite the emergence of younger stars, receiving critical acclaim for her supporting roles in movies like Ore Kadal and Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam. It was, however, S S Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise that proved to be a gamechanger for her as the biggie emerged as a pan-India blockbuster. She is currently working on Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda. in her kitty.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka, who began her career with the 2005 release Super, pushed her limits as a performer when she played a double role in the blockbuster Arundhati. She went on to headline big-ticket movies like Vedam and Rudramadevi, consolidating her standing in the industry. She was also part of well-received movies such as Vikramarkudu, Mirchi and Singam, which worked in her favour. It was, however, her work in Baahubali 2, which featured her as the regal 'Devasena', and Bhaagamathie that established her as Telugu cinema's biggest female brand. The actor, last seen in Nishabdham, is working on a film with director P Mahesh.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara proved that she was a box office draw when her film Maya, which hit the screens in 2015, opened to a good response at the box office and proved to be a major commercial success. She received acclaim for her performance in 'female-centric' movies such as Aramm, Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal. The star also headlined projects such as Airaa, Mookuthi Amman and Netrikann. Nayan refrains from promoting her films as she believes that her work should find an audience on its merit.

Jyothika

'Jyo', who acted alongside the likes of Suriya and Ajith in the 90s, took a break from films around 2007 but returned to the industry in 2015 with 36 Vayadhinile. The film emerged as a critical success and helped her begin her second innings on a good note. She subsequently acted in movies such as Magalir Mattum, Kaatrin Mozhi and Jackpot, carving a niche for herself. Jyothika prefers doing films that have a message and cater to the family audience. Some of her other notable films include Dhool, Chandramukhi and Khushi.

Manju Warrier

Manju, one of Malayalam cinema's biggest names in the 90s, left fans heartbroken when she quit the film industry after marrying Dileep in 1999. She eventually returned to the industry with How Old Are You? which received rave reviews. She consolidated her standing in the industry with releases such as Karinkunnam 6'S, Udaharanam Sujatha and Mohanlal. She headlined the controversial movie Aami, based on writer Kamala Surayya's life. She was part of Lucifer, Marakkar, The Priest, and the Tamil thriller Asuran. She is regarded as one of the most outspoken people in the industry.

Sai Pallavi

While Mollywood's 'Malar' is not as accomplished as some of the names on the list, she has left an impact on the audience with her choices. She once turned down an offer to endorse cosmetic products as she wants people to celebrate natural beauty. Sai Pallavi, who became the talk of the town with her work in Premam ( Malayalam) and Fidaa, has frequently impressed fans with her dance moves in songs such as Rowdy Baby and Sarangi Dariya. She was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy, which did well at the box office.

Honourable mentions: Vijayashanthi, Bhanumathi, Trisha, Jamuna, Anjali Devi, Nithya Menen