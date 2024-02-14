World Government Summit in Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan speaks about timeless success

Shah Rukh Khan, fondly called 'King Khan', graced the stage at the World Government Summit (WGS) for an insightful conversation-session titled 'Timeless Success: A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan' in Dubai.

Renowned for his magnetic screen presence and unparalleled wit, SRK's enduring legacy in Indian cinema spans almost three decades, making him a fitting representative of Indian excellence on the global stage.

SRK is the only Indian actor to be invited to the World Government Summit and it was his first time at the prestigious gathering dedicated to shaping the future of governments globally.

The superstar took center stage for a conversation entitled 'The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan', a 15-minute discussion on his ascent to fame and fortune.