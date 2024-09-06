Yours Sincerely Raam: Ramesh Aravind & Golden Star Ganesh’s new film begins with mahurat pooja

At the mahurat event, Ramesh Aravind shared his excitement about finally working with Vikhyath AR, reflecting on how their collaboration journey started nearly a decade ago. “I was introduced to Vikhyath nine years ago when he came to narrate the story of Pushpaka Vimana. Ever since, I’ve watched him grow, and I’ve admired his artistic sensibility. There’s a delicate emotional quality in the posters and teasers of the films he has produced, and it’s wonderful to see him finally direct," shared Ramesh.

Vikhyath, who has produced films like Pushpaka Vimana and Monsoon Raaga, is now stepping into the role of director with Yours Sincerely Raam.

Golden Star Ganesh also shared his thoughts on the film, revealing how special it was to begin such a meaningful project on the day of the Gowri festival. “On the day of the Gowri festival, we are launching Yours Sincerely Raam,” Ganesh said.

“This film has a beautiful story that will take you into a different world, focusing on the emotional relationship between the characters," added the Golden Star.

While the lead actress and other key cast members will be revealed soon, the first look of Yours Sincerely Raam has already generated significant buzz.

With Yours Sincerely Raam, Vikhyath AR is finally realizing his decade-long dream of becoming a director, having supported and produced several successful projects along the way. His film is being grandly produced under the banner of The Rayala Studios by Satya Rayala.