'Yudhra' movie review: When mindless violence is a hook

Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi), the son of a prominent police officer, is rescued from his mother’s womb after his parents meet with a fatal car crash. He is then raised by his father’s colleague. He grows up with anger issues stemming from the unfortunate circumstances of his birth. All efforts to put an end to his recklessness end in vain. He finally gets recruited to work on a high-profile top-secret mission that will take forward his father’s unfinished business. This lets Yudhra plot revenge for his father’s death.