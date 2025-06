ZEE5 unveils trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Detective Sherdil’, a whodunnit set in Budapest

Set against the backdrop of Budapest, the whodunnit is helmed by debutant director Ravi Chhabriya, who earlier assisted Ali Abbas Zafar on projects like 'Sultan', 'Bharat' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on June 20.