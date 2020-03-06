Zero-sense hero saga

Baaghi 3

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor

Director: Ahmed Khan

Language: Hindi (U/A)

Rating: 1/5

A police officer on his death bed elicits a promise from his younger son that he will take care of his timid older brother. And there begins the testosterone-heavy tale of a glorified bodyguard and his gleaming torso.

Tiger Shroff takes off to Syria on ‘Mission Brother’, leaving a trail of destruction and a truckload of corpses. It doesn’t help that the brother in question (Riteish Deshmukh, irritably milksop) keeps shouting his lungs out every time he courts trouble (which is all the time). “Ronnie”, he screams, and our man literally flies in to save the sissy sibling. But who will save us from Ronnie?

Agreed no one enters a Tiger Shroff movie in cerebral pursuit. But two-and-a-half hours of rippling muscles without any other sensory ration is cinematic sin.

Ronnie, “the indestructible force of nature”, is all men rolled into one. But ‘Rope-Man’ seems to be his favourite part. Every time he raises a hand, he catches hold of a rope or chain.

Then he turns Spider-Man, swishing between buildings and hurling bombs like Santa showering toffees on a Christmas night.

Soon, our Baaghi — the rebel with a brother and no cause— is in the territory of the world’s most dreaded terrorist Abu Gaza (kohl-lined and cardboard). The extremist leader operates by kidnapping families and turning them into suicide bombers. “No one can stop me,” he blares into a mic, as Tiger tears in stealthily, bringing down tanks and choppers.

The most dangerous terrorist on the planet then wonders aloud — “Who invaded my territory? America? Russia? Or is it Mossad?” No silly, it’s Ronnie — India’s one-man army, who also shows some love for his Pakistani brothers.

When not in the air or throwing baddies into the air, Tiger shakes a leg with Shraddha Kapoor whose claim to fame is her potty mouth.

Now, Tiger Shroff is never out of sync on the dance floor or the battlefield. But a franchise of this size needs some smart story-telling too.

Baaghi 4, anyone? Spare us the pain.