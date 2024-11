2024 'almost certain' to be warmest year and first above 1.5 degree Celsius: European climate agency

The average global temperature for the first 10 months of 2024 (January to October) was 0.71 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average, making it the warmest on record for this period and 0.16 degrees Celsius warmer than the same period in 2023.