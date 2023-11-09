Bengal eagle-owls rescued from black magic sacrifice ahead of Diwali

In a major joint operation, the Wildlife SOS-Wildlife SOS-Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals team along with the Gujarat Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Mumbai seized two Bengal eagle-owls from Avdha village, Valsad district of Gujarat.

Rescued a few days before Diwali, the owls were suspected to be sold and used in ritualistic sacrifice for traditional practices related to the festival, according to a press statement.

After receiving intel about the poached owls being present in Avdha village, the joint team conducted a raid and swiftly intercepted the culprit.

The culprit was nabbed from a car and the owls were found in an extremely distressing situation, where they were bound and kept inside a wooden crate. After investigating the perpetrator further, five more individuals were nabbed, taking the total number of arrests to six.

Hiren Kumar Patel, Range Forest Officer, Dharampur said, “We were following the case for over a week, and after receiving a reliable lead, we took the assistance of Wildlife SOS-GSPCA and WCCB to intercept and seize the owls. The owls were kept under medical observation for three days, and only after following all legal protocols and the veterinary team deemed them to be fit, the birds were released back into their natural habitat.”