Conocarpus tree species banned in Gujarat over its adverse impact

“Research reports have highlighted adverse impacts/ disadvantages of this species on environment and human health… Trees of this species flower in winter and spread pollen in nearby areas. It is learnt that this is causing diseases like cold, cough, asthma, allergy etc,” Chaturvedi stated in the circular .

With glossy, dark-green leaves, Conocarpus is an evergreen species. Wild herbivores or domesticated animals do not find this fast-growing species very palatable.

According to S K Chaturvedi, this species' roots penetrate deeply into the soil and spread widely, causing harm to communication lines, drainage systems, and freshwater systems. He also stated that considering the aforementioned information, it is hereby prohibited to nurse any Conocarpus plants in departmental plant nurseries and Van Mahotsav nurseries, as well as to plant them in either forest or non-forest areas.

Through activities like "farmer workshops and nature education camps," the forest department has also been instructed to increase public awareness of its "adverse impacts".

Conocarpus trees have become a common sight in Gujarat's cities and have become a popular choice for beautifying factories, residential communities, and public spaces in recent years. They are cultivated as hedges along garden walkways as well as trees lining public roads, and they are easily trimmed into different shapes.

It is the species that is most noticeable in Rajkot's Ram Van, an urban forest that the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) developed at a cost of Rs 13.77 crore. Officials claim that 7,000 of the 80,000 saplings planted in the region were Conocarpus.

Conocarpus was planted as a hedge along the park's perimeter, according to Laxmansinh Chauhan, director of parks and gardens at RMC. He also said that the trees were also used as decorative hedges, lining the walkways.

The area where Ram Van was built is rocky, and local plants like the Jujube and Gum Arabic trees have a difficult time growing there. Therefore, it was suggested that we plant Conocarpus, he added.

Approximately 25,000 Conocarpus saplings have been planted in Vadodara by the municipal corporation.

Mangesh Jaiswal, director of parks and gardens at Vadodara Municipal Corporation, said that they have been pruning the trees for more than two months to limit their growth. Since it is difficult to completely uproot them, they have been reduced in height to about five feet, he added.

Conocarpus saplings were first planted in Ahmedabad in 2016–17 along the Sabarmati riverfront. The species has since spread to numerous other parts of the city, including along a wall that conceals a slum area close to the airport.

Jignesh Patel, director in charge of parks and gardens at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, stated that they have stopped planting new trees and will prune their existing ones instead of uprooting them just yet.

When asked about the species' high water absorption rate, Patel responded that pruning the plants would also reduce their need for water.

He added that Conocarpus is preferred by the majority of private properties due to its quick growth, density, and appearance, and most of the party venues in and around the city have used this as a wall.