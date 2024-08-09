First map of vegetation across Antarctica reveals a battle for the continent’s changing landscape

My colleague Charlotte Walshaw from the University of Edinburgh was the lead scientist of the recent research mapping vegetation in Antarctica. She points out that these new maps provide key information on a scale which couldn’t be achieved in the past. “We can use these maps”, she told me, “to keep a very close eye on any large-scale change in vegetation distribution patterns.” Vegetation in Antarctica encounters the harshest living conditions on the planet. Only the most resilient organisms can thrive there, and we don’t know yet what their future holds with climate change. Now that we know where to look for these plants, we can provide more accurate conservation measures to safeguard their future.