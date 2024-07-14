Keen to be sustainable after dying? Earth to earth, cradle to compost

Human composting is becoming increasingly viewed as a legitimate option by consumers, particularly as it is gaining regulatory approval in the US Washington state passed legislation in 2019, followed by Colorado and Oregon in 2021, Vermont and California in 2022, New York and Nevada in 2023, and Arizona, Maryland and Delaware in 2024.

Bills are pending in Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah and Virginia.