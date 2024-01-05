Montane birds hit by forest logging, climate change, finds IISc study

Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) who studied bird communities in tropical mountains over 10 years have concluded that forest logging can lead to loss of large-bodied species and decrease biodiversity.

Examination of data from the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh, underlined the need to safeguard primary forests to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The team found that understorey (vegetation layer beneath the canopy) insectivores are negatively influenced by logging and show steep declines in numbers. Logged forests also have lower densities of foliage-dwelling insects, reducing the resource availability for the birds that reduces the abundance of large species.

The study, published in Global Ecology and Conservation, analysed how the composition of mid-elevation Eastern Himalayan understorey bird community changed in primary (undisturbed) forests as well as in logged forests.