Net zero goal still alive, says IEA – but the world still faces major obstacles to reach it

Thanks to a “staggering” rise in clean energy generation and investment over the last two years alone, the prospect of halting global heating at 1.5°C remains intact, he added. After a summer of unparalleled climate disasters in Libya, Greece and Canada, should dread turn to optimism? In a recent update on humanity’s progress with cutting greenhouse gas emissions, the IEA concluded that by 2030:

-fossil fuel demand must fall 25 per cent

-the energy efficiency of homes, vehicles and other appliances must double

-methane emissions from the oil and gas sector must fall 75 per cent