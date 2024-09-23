They've got a plan to fight global warming. It could alter the oceans.

It's a painstaking effort. The crew stopped throughout the harbor to take samples, measuring variables like salinity, temperature and dissolved carbon dioxide in the water. They sent the drone to the foamy plume around the outfall pipes of a power plant, where Planetary is adding alkalinity. They plan to do this several times a month to inform a complex computer model overseen by Katja Fennel, a Dalhousie oceanographer, who is trying to calculate how much extra carbon is being transferred to the ocean.