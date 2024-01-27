Unsustainability of shark meat eating

The study found close to 251.6 tonnes of shark meat sold every year in India’s restaurants, with Goa selling the most (35.8%), followed by Tamil Nadu (34.6%) and Maharashtra (4.6%). What’s worrisome is the evidence of new and evolving consumption patterns in states like Goa. Of all the restaurants (with online menus) that were surveyed, those in Goa top the list - the demand was driven by locals (63%) and by mostly foreign tourists (60%).