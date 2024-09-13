Asian palm civet rescued and treated in Maharashtra

While being diagnosed, the doctors discovered that the animal had sustained a minor injury on its mouth and thereby provided injectables.

Dr Avinash Visalkar, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS informed, “Our team then treated the animal with oral medication and provided multivitamins. We also ensured a nutritious diet of fruits and chicken. After four days in care, the civet had recovered and we deemed it fit for release.”

To ensure its safe return to the wild, the Wildlife SOS and forest department team released the animal in a nearby forest where the palm civet population is high.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said: “Smaller mammals such as Asian palm civets are threatened by road accidents as they can be difficult to spot. In this case, we are thankful to the forest department for bringing the animal on time for treatment. But we would also tell people to be more vigilant of the presence of wild animals while driving in natural spaces.”

In a separate instance, a barn owl was rescued from Barav village in Junnar and brought to MLRC by the forest department. The distressed bird was provided vitamin supplements, and after being under care for a whole day, the raptor was released back into the wild.

Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division said, “Whenever our team finds an animal in distress, it shifts them to the multi-speciality hospital in Junnar for medical care. The recovery and release of the civet and the owl shows our commitment to saving wild animals who are in peril, and the hospital plays a huge role in it.”