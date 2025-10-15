Menu
At 6,013, Karnataka has highest elephant population in India; three southern States account for 53.16% of total count

Study shows that the southern States of India are home to the most number of elephants, with Karnataka being on the top of the list, followed by Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 07:03 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 07:03 IST
