BNHS establishing vulture safe and release zones

The population of Gyps species – white-rumped vulture (Oriental white-backed vulture), Indian vulture (long-billed vulture), and slender-billed vulture – crashed during the mid-1990s throughout the Indian sub-continent.

“Our teams are also conducting pharmacy surveys and carcass sampling, as well as community engagement and awareness programmes for cattle owners and villagers around the vulture nesting colonies to sensitize them,” said Kishor Rithe, the Director of Mumbai-headquartered BNHS.

The BNHS and Royal Society for Protection of Birds (RSPB) have been managing four Vulture Conservation Breeding Centres (VCBC) across the country in partnership with the Governments of Haryana in Pinjore (2001), West Bengal in Rajabhatkhawa (2005), Assam in Rani, Guwahati (2007), and Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal (2011).

“At these centres, BNHS scientists have bred more than 700 birds in captivity since 2004, contributing greatly to secure the future of vultures in India,” said Rithe.

In a detailed analysis - “Steps to save Jatayu” - in Hornbill, the BNHS publication, Rithe has elaborated in detail about the successes of the programme and the road ahead.

“Till now, BNHS has released eight vultures in Haryana and 31 in West Bengal, and has been monitoring them 24×7. Of the birds released from Rajabhatkhawa in West Bengal, two reached Nepal and Bhutan. They are presently moving across Nepal, Bhutan, and India, and independently locating food. For more than 29 months, since the first 10 captive-bred vultures were released in the wild, NSAID-related vulture mortality has not been reported, indicating that the environment is relatively safe for vultures,” Rithe said.

Since the last 20 years, India’s tiger reserves (TRs) have achieved remarkable success, he said, adding that the National Tiger Conservation Authority reports that our tiger population has increased significantly, probably because several villages from Melghat and Tadoba TR in Maharashtra, Satpuda and Kanha in MP, and several TRs in other states of India, have been successfully relocated. Thus, an area of 1,500–2,500 sq. km has become free from humans and livestock, and harbours NSAID-free wild prey.

“BNHS is presently in discussion with the Governments of Maharashtra and Rajasthan to utilize these inviolate areas to release captive-bred vultures sourced from VCBC Pinjore. The potential release areas could be Pench, Tadoba, and Melghat TRs in Maharashtra; and areas around Chambal and Mukundra Hill TR, Chambal and Ranthambore TR, Sariska TR, Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Jorbeer Conservation Reserve, Taal Chhapar WLS in Rajasthan, and other areas of western Rajasthan.

“The Forest Department of Maharashtra has already requested BNHS to collaborate in the release of 20 white-rumped and Indian vultures, and the Rajasthan Forest Department has sent a similar request,” said Rithe.

“Before release, BNHS will assess these sites to estimate food availability and status of NSAIDs through pharmacy surveys and carcass sampling. If high NSAID levels are found, appropriate regulatory action will be undertaken with the help of the concerned authorities at the state levels,” said Rithe.