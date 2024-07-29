Global Tiger Day: A poetic tribute to the majestic big cat

The poem, penned by Tanveer Ghazi, celebrates the co-existence of humans and tigers, and the ongoing conservation efforts for the big cat.

“The tiger story of India is a success story due to the incredible relationship we maintain with the species. We live alongside tigers and understand the importance of conserving them. Through this letter conveyed to the tigers, I aim to highlight the essence of our harmonious co-existence and honour this majestic species,” said Moitra.

“The trajectory of India's tiger story demonstrates that a species' recovery is possible, especially when it brings together government action, effective management, strong science and systematic monitoring coupled with community engagement and public support,” said Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO of WWF-India.

“The main goal of the people-centric tiger conservation approach is to establish trusted and equitable partnerships with communities residing in tiger landscapes. This strategy focuses on understanding the values and priorities of local communities, maintaining ongoing dialogue, and engaging in innovative collaborations. Such partnerships emphasize trust, transparency, and continuous monitoring of conservation impacts on local communities,” a WWF-India press statement said.