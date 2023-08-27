Hornbills faces threat, shows SoIB report

The charismatic group of large birds - Hornbills - faces multiple threats, according to the State of India’s Birds (SoIB) report.

Hornbills are a charismatic group of large birds that eat fruits and disperse seeds, thereby playing a vital role in maintaining the integrity of forest ecosystems.

India is home to nine species of hornbills, most of which live in the evergreen forests of northeastern India and the Western Ghats. Hornbills are particularly sensitive to disturbance due to their large size and peculiar nesting behaviour, and have suffered rapid declines in many parts of their range. But their elusive nature means that hornbills are difficult to fund, and countrywide trends are known only for widespread species.