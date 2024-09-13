Indonesia welcomes birth of endangered Javan rhino calf

Jakarta: Indonesia has welcomed the birth of a baby Javan rhinoceros, a new member of one of the world's most critically endangered species, the environment and forestry ministry said.

Footage captured in May from a camera set up in the Ujung Kulon National Park, a conservation area on the western tip of Java island, was released by the ministry on Thursday. The clip showed the baby, named IRIS, walking with her mother.

IRIS is the mother's first-born calf and is estimated to be 3-5 months old, the ministry said.