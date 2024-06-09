Star birds of Satpura

I’ve never understood the Indian mentality of a wildlife holiday being all about the tiger…the crazy pressure on guides by visitors to show them a tiger, the lack of forest etiquette and the safaris where the human species starts outnumbering the wildlife. The Satpura National Park is known to be a magnet for birds; both local and migratory because of its topography, (replete with numerous water bodies, and rivulets, gorges and waterfalls). This natural dormitory for the who’s-who of the bird community boasts of raptors like the Honey Buzzard, Black Eagle, Rufous-bellied Eagle in addition to the Malabar Pied Hornbill, Paradise Fly Catcher, Migrant Waterfowl, Bar-headed Goose, Pintail, Garganey, Pochard and Ruddy Shelduck. Rare species like the Indian Skimmer and other wading birds also drop in from time to time.