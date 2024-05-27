Why did a conservationist let an anaconda 'consume' him 10 years ago?

Ten years ago, an American conservationist and author Paul Rosolie let himself be 'consumed' by an anaconda in the Amazon rainforest leaving viewers shocked. The stunt was streamed on Discovery Channel.
While speaking to media outlet Today nine-years ago, Rosolie revealed that he did the said stunt to 'grab people's attention'.
"I thought I want to do something that’s just going to grab people’s attention," he had said.
The stunt took a dangerous turn when Rosolie felt immense pressure on his ribcage, he was then saved by his friend JJ.
Speaking to LADbible, he said, "I did get wrapped with no suit, no protection. And when you catch an anaconda you have to secure the head, so I had secured the head, and this thing’s head is big, it’s a huge reptile head with 200 teeth in it. They lock your wrists together first and then the next coil comes over your shoulder. So I actually almost had my shoulders touched. And I came inches away, moments away from having my ribcage explode. And JJ, my friend, saved my life.”
Rosolie had been working with indigenous tribes in the Amazon rainforest for about two decades as he did not feel happy in the city.
He advocated about taking care of animals and told LADbible that "humans are not the only species here”. He further alarmed people saying that the 'world is going for a doom' and also pointed out that the tribes in the rainforest are trying their best to protect it.
Published 27 May 2024, 10:53 IST