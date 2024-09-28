5 podcasts on graphic design

The graphic design industry is evolving constantly. Design professionals are increasingly using generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E in their work. Tune into these podcasts to learn about new developments in the field and why some designs become successful and why others fail.
The Quickie-Interviews for Graphic Designers
Hosted by Dave Hopkins, this 30-minute show features interviews with graphic designers, illustrators, and creative directors. You will get to listen to professionals from renowned design agencies as well as freelancers. They talk about successful designs, failed projects, lessons learnt in their career, and what inspires them to keep innovating.
Some guests who have been on the show include Michelle Muise, art director for American football team New England Patriots, Cam Werner, a self-taught graphic designer, and motion designer Jason Snell. Apart from discussing industry trends, the show also throws the spotlight on the latest design software and tools. A new episode drops once every two weeks.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and printdesignacademy.com
The Deeply Graphic Designcast
The podcast focuses on graphic design, creativity and entrepreneurship. It is hosted by graphic designer and entrepreneur Nick Longo, and Mikelle Morrison, who is a graphic designer, illustrator, and design educator passionate about typography and branding.
The show goes over graphic design trends, best design practices, and insights from designers, creative directors, and industry leaders. It also does a deep dive into the principles and techniques of branding and identity design, web design and development, print design and production, and design business and marketing strategies. Some episodes in the past have discussed the future of design education, ideas for restaurant branding, and designing for a sustainable future.
A new episode comes out at least once a month.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Everand, and dgdc.carrd.co
Ramblings of a Designer
Graphic designer and design educator Laszlo Lazuer hosts this show along with Terri Rodrigues-Hong, a graphic designer, illustrator, and design consultant. They share their analysis, experiences, and opinions over 60 to 90 minutes per episode.
While the focus stays on the principles of graphic design for the most part, the show also explores branding and identity design, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design, web design and development, and print design and production. Design leader and strategic thinker Ryan Young, and Servando Sanchez, who is known for his knowledge of multimedia design and illustration, have appeared on the show as guests.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podtail, and ramblingsofadesigner.com
The Angry Designer
The podcast is hosted by Shawn Carlisle, who provides design solutions and builds brand awareness, and Massimo Zefferino, who owns a creative design agency. They release at least one episode every week.
The topics discussed range from how social media can kill creativity to the making of iconic logos and brands, and industry secrets to thrive as a graphic designer. How ChatGPT can help graphic designers, tips on typography, and how to grow a graphic design business are other subjects covered.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and theangrydesigner.com
The Honest Designers Show
Design leaders Tom Ross, Ian Barnard, Dustin Lee and Lisa Glanz helm this podcast. They discuss how amateurs can become successful designers, what it takes to run a creative agency, how artificial intelligence will impact the world of design, and the importance of self-branding. The show also hosts conversations with illustrators, fine art creators and type designers.
The last episode of the podcast dropped in November 2021, but the show continues to be sought after in the design field.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podtail, and honestdesigners.com