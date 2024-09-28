5 podcasts on graphic design

Hosted by Dave Hopkins, this 30-minute show features interviews with graphic designers, illustrators, and creative directors. You will get to listen to professionals from renowned design agencies as well as freelancers. They talk about successful designs, failed projects, lessons learnt in their career, and what inspires them to keep innovating.

Some guests who have been on the show include Michelle Muise, art director for American football team New England Patriots, Cam Werner, a self-taught graphic designer, and motion designer Jason Snell. Apart from discussing industry trends, the show also throws the spotlight on the latest design software and tools. A new episode drops once every two weeks.