A new discovery in Anegondi

It is in this context that the famous archaeologist A Sundara undertook extensive fieldwork in the Hampi-Anegondi area in 1961. He identified archaeological and inscriptional sources and tried to characterise this area as the Kishkinda of Ramayana. In the Ramayana, Kishkinda is referred to as Kikkinda Guha or ‘the cave of divine abundance’. The description makes it clear that Kishkinda was a region of steep hillocks with caves.

The geographical details of Kishkinda are comparable to the Hampi-Anegondi region of Karnataka. Here, the area on both sides of River Tungabhadra is filled with huge rocky hill ranges. Among these are a number of small and large caves. Not only this, several historical epigraphs mention that this region is Kishkinda.

Several inscriptions found in Karnataka mention Kishkinda. These include the inscriptions of Devghat and Huligi. The Shirasangi inscription is another example.