An evocation of resilience

The National Gallery of Modern Art, in collaboration with the Museum of Sacred Art, Belgium, is holding a new exhibition, 'Shakti: Fair And Fierce' in New Delhi that celebrates feminine creativity and empowerment in the context of March being Women's History Month. Curated by Sushma Bahl with inputs from Meghna Vyas Arora, the show articulates women’s voices and visions through more than 100 multi-layered works by 55 women artists across varied genres and hailing from different parts of the country.
“In art, women have long been the custodians of innovation, breaking barriers and shaping narratives. This exhibition honours the brilliance, resilience and indomitable spirit of women artists whose voices echo through their works of art,” said Dr Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art.
A blend of mythology and modern narratives, the exhibition of paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, installations, animation, digital, video, pop art and embroideries, focuses on the conflicts and life experiences that shape women. The collection also features episodes from the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata as well as biblical narratives and other meditative expressions.
“Female representation in mythological epics and folklore is lined with forms and figures that include divine and demonic spirits. There are differently adorned and widely revered divinities such as Yogini, Kali, Das Mahavidya, Parvati, Saptamatrika, Krishna with lovelorn gopis and Shiva with Parvati. Expressive of passion and desire, compassion and wisdom, these artworks are symbolic of feminine energy,” said the show’s curator Sushma Bahl.
The show consists of diverse works by internationally acclaimed senior artists such as Madhvi Parekh, Jayasri Burman and Arpana Caur. Burman’s work has always enquired about the role of mythology in establishing the historical journey of life. Haro Parvati (2023) projects the power of Shakti, where Shiva and Parvati are shown in unison. The sculpture emphasises the power of energies that are capable of creating beauty and strength. “The masculine and the feminine energies converging together portray universal consciousness and empowerment in my art,” said Burman.
Since the 1990s, Kanchan Chander has been working on gods. She adds colours to make her artworks of goddesses more contemporary. “I always say there is a Durga and Kali in every woman. In the form of Durga, she will compassionately protect her family and children; and in the Kali form, she will fiercely protect her family and children. So, it’s fair and fierce,” she explained.
Apart from works by legends such as Shantamani Muddaiah, Shobha Broota, Radha Gomaty, Sujata Bajaj and Brinda Miller, there are also exhibits by emerging star artists, such as Keerti Pooja, Sonal Varshneya, Charuvi Agrawal, Richa Navani and Saadiya Kochar. Their art addresses several themes and issues, such as gender bias, moral policing, enforced dress codes and sexual abuse of women.
Having closely observed and documented women who work in male-dominated arenas, such as local bazaars and construction sites, 28-year-old Pooja has always felt there is a certain fierceness in the feminine, and that the female takes the form of the Shakti. “Globally, we have a feminist movement but I also feel it should reach the grassroots level soon. Inhabiting that aspect in my art narratives — watercolour paintings on Wasli paper — I have always visually represented women as strength — a binding factor, who ultimately have the innate capacity to hold everything together,” she elaborated.
Sonal Varshneya’s works, which feature festivities, family occasions and wedding rituals, capture the experiences of young girls growing up in close-knit middle-class extended families. Bajaj and Miller's abstract compositions remind one of the Rangoli/Kollam ritual traditions practised by women around the country. Sculptor Nivedita Mishra moulds metal and sculpts hard stone into larger-than-life works of art. Further, in ‘Lumena’, Charuvi Agarwal brings alive the concept of Kundalini in the snake-like figure of Shakti, a 10-foot tall multimedia sculptural installation.
“The variety and intensity of their artistic expressions showcase the vibrancy of the Indian contemporary art scene as well as that of enduring traditional art forms,” added Martin Gurvich, Director, The Museum of Sacred Art, Belgium. The exhibition will travel next to Belgium.
The exhibition will be on at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, till March 31.