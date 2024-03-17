An evocation of resilience

Having closely observed and documented women who work in male-dominated arenas, such as local bazaars and construction sites, 28-year-old Pooja has always felt there is a certain fierceness in the feminine, and that the female takes the form of the Shakti. “Globally, we have a feminist movement but I also feel it should reach the grassroots level soon. Inhabiting that aspect in my art narratives — watercolour paintings on Wasli paper — I have always visually represented women as strength — a binding factor, who ultimately have the innate capacity to hold everything together,” she elaborated.