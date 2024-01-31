Bharatanatyam showcase to mark cultural org’s 35th year

Bengaluru-based arts foundation will mark its 35th anniversary with multiple performances of Bharatanatyam on Sunday.
More than 200 students of Rasika Arts Foundation will perform at Rasikaarpana 2024, the anniversary event. They will depict various facets of Indian culture through their dance.
Bharatanatyam dancers Kiran Subramaniam and Sandhya Kiran started this foundation from a small room in Malleswaram with 35 students. In 2000, the foundation moved into a building in the same vicinity.
The foundation is known for pushing the boundaries of classical dance with innovative stage production. It organises Bharatanatyam workshops in schools, universities, and corporate campuses, and tours across India and internationally with company productions.
It also teaches dance to differently-abled children and prisoners’children through NGOs.
Subramaniam said the adoption of Bharatanatyam is increasing because of the health benefits associated with it. It is said to increase stamina, balance, and concentration. “Doctors are also telling (their clients) to practice this art form,” he claimed.
Rasikaarpana 2024, on February 4, 5 pm, at
Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Call 99008 47382 for details and
donor passes