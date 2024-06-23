Deities without borders

As with most Gandharan art, there is some ambiguity around the influences for the drinking scenes, which seem to simultaneously draw on Hellenistic, Roman, Egyptian or Ptolemaic, Hindu, Buddhist and Zoroastrian cultures in both style and subject matter. While some scholars consider the scenes to be an aspect of the cult of Dionysus, and therefore, a product of Hellenistic influence on Gandharan art — others highlight a more indigenous source for the images in the ancient cults of yakshas and yakshis, who were ritually offered meat and alcohol and were custodians of amrita, or the elixir of eternal life. Scholars speculate that Dionysus was conflated with Indra, the Hindu king of heaven, in the Gandharan context. Other objects that combined the attributes of Greco-Roman deities with local traditions include a gold coin depicting a goddess holding a cornucopia like the Greco-Roman goddess, Tyche, while also clasping a lotus flower associated with the Indian goddess of good fortune, Shri or Lakshmi.