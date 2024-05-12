Design activism in election season

Swarup is known to work intensively towards the revival of indigenous crafts and ‘Gandi Baat’ is no exception in terms of bringing forth a rich cultural backdrop. He has collaborated with traditional Gomira mask makers from Dinajpur, who, while retaining their traditional language, addressed various complex themes. “Similarly, women Dhokra weavers from the same region have abandoned their traditional language to weave far more intricate and contemporary narratives, almost serving as witnesses to the passage of time and political discourse around them. Kantha embroiderers from Burdwan and Birbhum, along with vintage textiles from border regions of Bengal, have been creatively and metaphorically utilised to express an overall sense of restlessness and anxiety. Additionally, Sandesh (traditional sweet) mould makers from Chitpur have crafted tongue-in-cheek artworks in collaboration with our artists,” he explains, running through the multiple sub-veins in the exhibition.