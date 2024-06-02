How to photograph the Northern Lights

l Keep an eye on the settings: Set your camera to manual mode to have full control of the settings. Start with an ISO of 800 to 1600, an aperture of f/2.8 to f/4 is best. Shutter speed ought to be between 5-25 seconds. Experiment with these settings according to the brightness of the sky. If the lights are faint, increase your ISO or lengthen your exposure time, but beware of overexposure, which can wash out the image. Focusing in the dark can be tricky, hence, switch to manual focus and set your lens to infinity.