Miniature Yakshagana, a monsoon delight

As the sound of clinking anklets approaches houses in Tulunadu during the monsoon, people extend a warm welcome to ‘Chikka mela’. The traditional belief is that the sound of the percussion instruments and the anklets worn by the artistes ward off evil spirits in and around the house.

On pathanaje, the tenth day of the Tulu solar calendar month of besha, several rituals come to a halt — kambala, Yakshagana mela tours, temple fairs and nema (demi-god offerings). After pathanaje, which falls on May 24 or 25 every year, activities start again from the month of jarde, which falls in November or December, after Tulasi Pooja.

However, the creativity of professional Yakshagana artistes perseveres, as they carry on their performances through the Chikka mela or Radhakrishna mela from early June. During the off season, Chikka mela helps artistes sustain their livelihoods.