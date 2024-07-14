Modern-speak in Madras mode

After Chowdhury, under the tutelage of pioneering artist KCS Panicker, the movement developed momentum once he became the principal of the Government College of Fine Arts in 1958. Panicker dipped into the rather intriguing Hindu horoscopes, and mythology to mould his own signature style. Sultan Ali took to developing the idiom of Indian art under the tutelage of Choudhury, in a way that was a marked departure from the palaver of European art. He delved into Hindu mythology, absorbing the nuances of worship in the local community, bringing iconography into his works, and making use of techniques he imbibed from folk artists. Bhaskaran and Haridas explored the fascinating realm of neo-tantric motifs.