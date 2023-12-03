Mythmaking, the acoustic way...

The great dome of the Gol Gumbaz at Bijapur — the tomb of Sultan Mohammed Adil Shah (1627–56), the seventh ruler of Bijapur — is one of the grandest constructions of early modern South Asia. Until 1936, it was the largest dome in the world, and to this day, continues to awe visitors — and not just for its size, but also for its almost magical ability to amplify sound. Circling the interior of the tomb, on the sixth storey, is a whispering gallery, which is where the acoustic effects are most pronounced, amplifying sound by up to 10 times. According to an urban legend, the dome was specially designed so that it could magnify the whispers of the sultan’s courtesan during their clandestine meetings.