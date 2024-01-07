Singing paeans to Pirosmani

It was in the 1910s that Pirosmani’s work reached a wider audience. The Russian poet Mikhail Le Dantu, accompanied by the artist Kiril Zdanevich, found his work in a tavern and started promoting it in Moscow. Pirosmani was approached to join the Society of Georgian Painters in 1916. However, the publication of a negative caricature of him made the artist sever all ties with the artistic community. He remained a recluse, painting in exchange for food and drink, and sleeping in basements, till he died from liver failure and malnutrition at the age of 55. Local artists in Tbilisi celebrated Pirosmani after his death by creating frescoes in the taverns, cafes, and restaurants of Tbilisi. His simple way of rendering things, people, and animals inspired many generations of artists after him. Pablo Picasso was so impressed by his work that he sketched a portrait of the artist in 1972. In 2002, Niko’s face was emblazoned on the Georgian 1 Lari bill.