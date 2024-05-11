Stamped for good

‘‘Exactly,” said Ajja. ‘‘I had no idea who had taken my stamp. Anyone could have slipped indoors, and swiftly removed the clown — resting lightly on a hinge — while we children were outside. I told myself sadly that nothing could be done, and that I would just have to be extra careful in future. I knew I should be grateful to the thief for presenting me a stamp in place of the stolen one, but the substitute was dull in comparison with my colourful clown.’‘