The sacred mirrors of Kerala

In her mirror form, the deity is known as Kannadi Bimbam (mirror-idol). The Kannadi Bimbam serves to contain the strength of Bhadrakali’s fury and dilute her terrifying form, which is otherwise considered too powerful to directly gaze upon. The icon has an almost humanoid form, with a leg-like handle and disc-shaped head placed on a pedestal and surrounded by a prabhavali (halo), with a kirtimukha (a terrifying guardian deity) on top. During the nine-day festival of Pooram, the Kannadi Bimbam is taken out of the temple in a processional ceremony and given a ritual bath called the pooram kuli. Cast by the Musaris, the traditional metal craftspeople of the region, the mirror acts as a channel for the divine, symbolising the presence of the goddess in everything, including the worshippers themselves.