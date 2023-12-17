Unicorn seals: An enduring mystery

Among the animal seals, the unicorn motif is the most common. Its earliest representation is dated to 2600 BCE and it was seen on seals for nearly 700 years, until 1900 BCE. Some theories have suggested that the animal is an extinct aurochs or an antelope. These theories explain the single horn as the animal is depicted in a strict profile. However, two-horned animals were often depicted with both horns in profile, leading to the hypothesis that the unicorn seals may be representations of a different single-horned creature. Further, the animal depicted is believed to be male, evidenced by the pizzle in the images. The animal is often depicted with an undefined object in front of it — which has been identified as a feeding trough, a cage, a tree or a container for soma (drink).