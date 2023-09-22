Visitors have to squeeze through two nude models in this Royal Academy of Arts exhibition

Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic's exhibition at London's Royal Academy of Arts has been grabbing headlines across the world after it came to light that visitors for the same will have to squeeze through two nude models at the entrance.

The exhibition in question is set to go live from September 23, and will continue till the New Year.

In an interview with the BBC, Andrea Tarsia, the Royal Academy's head of exhibitions said, “Entering between the two naked performers forces those with tickets into a confrontation between nakedness, and the gender, the sexuality, the desire.”

However, people will not be forced to use this entrance only, as there will be a separate entrance for those who feel uncomfortable experiencing the performance, called Imponderabilia, first hand.