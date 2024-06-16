Voices behind closed doors

In the realm of the labour room consisting of spotlighted beds and surgery tools lies the tale of embroidered bodies bewildered about whether to feel pleasure in pain or pain in pleasure. Lying on the bed, contemplating her identity, the pregnant woman wonders about her dual and frustrated state of being. “Mistri guides us through the hallowed halls of the labour room where the mechanical and the human dissolve into each other. Each image is a whispered confession, a poignant invitation to confront complex societal norms dictating the natural process of childbirth and the woman’s agency,” said Bhavna Kakar, Founder-Director, Latitude 28, where the exhibition was held.