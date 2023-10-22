A cheeky meditation on power politics

The portrait of the Surveillance Man, who has egregious material on just about everybody, is one calculated to repulse. A tractable legislature, a subservient media, a disempowered populace, and the never-give-in attitude of activists, all seem to be art imitating life. Some amount of the emotional content of the tale is lost to the brisk pace, though. The land grab by the government comes to centre stage at some juncture and then stays there, pushing other matters to one side. At some point, the interim leader says the state exists to serve the people. I defy the reader not to emit a hollow laugh at that point. And yes, this reviewer definitely felt the ending was a damp squib, considering the build-up. One does see the sense in it, but frankly, one would have happily settled for poetic justice of sorts being served to those who deserved it.