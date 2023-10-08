A middle-aged techie's droll life

The title of Sakina’s Kiss is intriguing and obscure as it sets out to tell the story of a Kannada middle-class couple, Venkat and Viji, and their college-going daughter Rekha. It covers, among other things, the changing dynamics of the couple’s love life, and Viji’s growing suspicion of his nature. The relationship gives Shanbhag many opportunities to cast an ironic eye on the relationships of the newly affluent class in Bengaluru. The match between Venkat and Viji is arranged by their families but they go around thinking of it as an unmediated romantic courtship. During their honeymoon, they bond over their closet admiration for self-improvement books. Later, Viji suspects he is swayed by their pat, banal wisdom. When Rekha goes missing suddenly, they come face-to-face with the realities of a society in turbulence. The title eventually turns out to be one of the many sly and delicious jokes in the novel — it has more to do with dyslexia than any secret dalliance. Shanbhag’s tone, polished over the last three decades, is no longer jittery.