AI: Where’s the control key?

AI is not only a technology but a way of future life that is hard to imagine and comprehend. No wonder, following the release of GPT-4, thousands of AI scientists called for a six-month moratorium on further research on the most powerful AI models. Despite debates and discussions on the emerging possibilities of AI, rarely anything is heard about containing it. Suleyman makes a compelling case for policymakers and security experts to address the ‘containment challenge’ by developing a regulatory framework for AI that works well in places as diverse as the Netherlands and Nicaragua, New Zealand and Nigeria. The Coming Wave provides a much-needed perspective on the potentially anticipated and yet disastrous consequences of AI. The easy-to-read book works like a persuasive roadmap for containing the technology rather than to be contained in it.