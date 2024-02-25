All things being unequal...

The book draws readers’ attention to the havoc wrought by the pandemic and how the stifling lockdowns deepened economic inequalities. While over 20 crore Indians fell below the poverty line, businessman Gautam Adani’s fortunes skyrocketed from $9 billion in 2020 to $120 billion in 2022. While India has 169 billionaires, Bangladesh has none and Nepal has just one. However, these two countries have less income inequalities compared to India. For instance, India has shown a decline in the number of women in the workforce from 30 per cent in the 1990s to 19 per cent in 2021. On the other hand, the book cites the amazing achievements of Nepal and Bangladesh in reducing gender inequality.