Arty rendition of Mughal history

If your child complains about how boring her history class is or how annoying her ‘Social Studies’ teacher is, buy her this book and it might just change her mind about the subject even if the teacher continues to irritate her.
The Book of Emperors: An Illustrated History of the Mughals is not only engrossingly written by Ashwitha Jayakumar but also gorgeously illustrated by Nikhil Gulati. At a time when the contribution of the Mughal kings to the syncretic culture and traditions of India are being questioned, or worse, ridiculed, comes a book that is educative without being prejudiced and is engaging to boot.
Beginning with Babur, each chapter unfolds the life and times of the kings of the Mughal dynasty through anecdotes, and very welcome digressions into their passions and interests. It presents a wholesome picture of kings who had their weaknesses and their quirks but were also outstanding in many ways.
The beautiful artworks that accompany each page not only add heft to the content but also help the young reader connect to the storyline in a more immersive manner — a far cry from the deadening history textbooks they are usually forced to mug up.
One wishes more such books were brought out for both older and younger children; perhaps the best way one can counter the rampant misinformation and propaganda that kids and their parents are today subjected to.
Published 21 September 2024, 23:04 IST