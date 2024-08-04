As the season ends, a literary delight

The author writes: “There’s evidence that the people of the Indus Valley Civilisation were consuming mango. We know this from objects dug up from a site dated between 2600 and 2200 BCE in Farmana, Haryana, about 70 kilometres away from Northwest Delhi.” The book provides historical facts with engaging storytelling, and enriches our knowledge with a comprehensive chronicling of how the mango became a global phenomenon. The author goes on to delve into the influence of the Mughal dynasty and Portuguese horticultural techniques on mango orchards, shedding light on how these influences have shaped the cultivation and appreciation of mangoes in India.