Bombay, where many a twain met!

There is another reason why Twain has to be found quickly and without any fuss. America, at this point, is still coming into its own, and Baker would rather not have a diplomatic fracas ensue over a famous American author going missing in British-ruled India. Through Baker, the author gives us a glimpse of how the Americans viewed the British at the time, how they were aghast at the way the British threw their weight around, and by the way they demanded obsequiousness from their juniors. However, Baker is also pragmatic enough to realise that it would help him to adopt some of these attitudes.