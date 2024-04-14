Book on nonsense poet plagued by wordiness

During his travels, Lear meets a dizzying array of characters, both English and Indian, although his encounters with the ‘natives’ are severely restricted by his jaundiced worldview. Most of his English acquaintances have also read his work, particularly, The Book of Nonsense, and they all seem to have enjoyed it. This is especially true of the children he meets. Lear is prone to bouts of depression, and he remembers his childhood frequently. His sister Ann was an important figure growing up. He also suffers from seizures, and despite the challenges of touring a country he is not familiar with, Lear’s attitude is one of easy cheerfulness most of the time. His melancholia does interrupt his thoughts frequently, for he has had, despite the many travels and glittering friendships, a challenging life. His manservant Giorgi is staid, level-headed, and utterly loyal, almost to a fault. He understands Lear’s quirks and does his best to keep his master comfortable. The two are good friends after so many years of travelling together.