Celebrating the art of reading, yet again!

Wholesome is how I’d describe The Bookshop Woman by Nanako Hanada.
Translated by Cat Anderson, the 200-pager dives into the author’s world as she explores an online meet-up site called PerfectStrangers. Although the site might seem similar to a dating app, it’s meant to connect people for 30-minute conversations over shared interests. In an attempt to make herself stand out on the app, Nanako comes up with an idea to offer book recommendations to her matches. Having worked at one of Japan’s most eclectic bookshops for over a decade, Nanako is at ease recommending books to strangers. Throughout the book, she retells her encounters with strangers — ranging from awkward and lighthearted to thoughtful and touching. Fresh out of a breakup, these conversations begin to mean more to the author than she had originally anticipated.
It is these conversations and the book recommendations by Nanako that form the crux of this light read. Using the two mediums, Nanako manages to discuss a variety of topics — including career choices, societal expectations, and the struggle of finding friends in your 30s. Plus, we also get to read some interesting tidbits about Tokyo.
Similar to many contemporary novels coming out of Japan, this book too suggests that positive change is something we can all attain if we are open to it. It brings us an “ordinary” character, who transforms her life through small adjustments.
Irrespective of who Nanako is conversing with, books and reading always take centre stage in The Bookshop Woman. Reading the book almost feels similar to watching your favourite ‘booktok’ influencer (booktok is a term used to describe social influencers whose content revolves around books) or listening to a personalised book recommendations podcast. Not only does Nanako give personalised book recommendations to every person she meets, but the book also features a long list of must-reads by the author herself at the end. It’s a shame though that most of the recommendations haven’t been translated into English yet. The book also does a good job of introducing the readers to local authors who are yet to make it big in the Japanese translation market.
The Japanese translations currently hitting the market can be broadly divided into four genres — there is slice-of-life, books about the art of reading, magical realism done right, and, of course, the genre celebrating Japanese cats. However, a common trait among books across all genres is the relevance of introspection and the focus on understanding human emotions.
The Bookshop Woman falls into the genre that celebrates the art of reading — a favourite among Japanese-lit readers at the moment. While the book does provide an interesting perspective on the life and struggles of a middle-aged woman, it risks becoming repetitive and mundane due to the writing format. Especially at the start of the book, when Nanako goes around meeting one stranger after another, the chapters almost read like a logbook or an uninteresting personal diary. It is only in the second half, when we get more insight into Nanako’s personal life, that the book gets more lively. The novel falls into the same category as some other Japanese bestsellers in recent times; a few examples that come to mind are Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa and The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai.
New-age Japanese literature, while celebrated for its unique voice and cultural depth, is increasingly showing signs of repetitiveness. Many contemporary authors often explore similar themes, such as loneliness, midlife crisis and existential angst, leading to a sense of sameness across works. This only leaves one longing for more diverse narratives that push boundaries and reflect the rich complexity of modern Japanese life.
Jimbocho is a monthly column where we sift through popular Japanese books. Often called the ‘town of books’, Jimbocho is a neighbourhood in Tokyo that celebrates Japan’s rich literary heritage.
