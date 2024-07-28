Celebrating the art of reading, yet again!

The Bookshop Woman falls into the genre that celebrates the art of reading — a favourite among Japanese-lit readers at the moment. While the book does provide an interesting perspective on the life and struggles of a middle-aged woman, it risks becoming repetitive and mundane due to the writing format. Especially at the start of the book, when Nanako goes around meeting one stranger after another, the chapters almost read like a logbook or an uninteresting personal diary. It is only in the second half, when we get more insight into Nanako’s personal life, that the book gets more lively. The novel falls into the same category as some other Japanese bestsellers in recent times; a few examples that come to mind are Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa and The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai.