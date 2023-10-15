In other rooms, other wonders

Shirley Jackson created one of the most famous literary houses of all time in her horror novel The Haunting Of Hill House — an imposing, unfathomable house that may or may not be driving its inhabitants to insanity. But Jackson’s obsession with houses extended well beyond the horror genre, and in fact, influenced much of her real life. Her memoirs Life Among The Savages and Raising Demons are laugh-out-loud recollections of her experience raising her children in 1950s America. Strikingly, they’re also stories of the houses that her family moved to and from. Life Among The Savages opens with the line “Our house is old, and noisy, and full”, and across the length of the book we learn of how it only gets older and noisier and fuller. Jackson battles the whims of landlords and interfering neighbours, comes up against rooms in the house where items mysteriously vanish, and navigates the needs of her four chaotic children and her husband — all while writing her own novels. Jackson’s writing is a testament to the many, many ways that the house can inhabit a character of its own, whether as a space of spooky madness, or a madness of the more ordinary, domestic kind.